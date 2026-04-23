MSC-linked container ships seized by Iranian forces taken to port, crews taken captive

Two container ships seized by Iran near the Strait of Hormuz with about 40 crew aboard have been taken towards the port of Bandar Abbas, sources said on Thursday, Tehran having vowed to retaliate after US forces seized an Iranian vessel three days earlier.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the ships on Wednesday, one operated by MSC, the world's biggest container shipping group, and according to three sources, the other chartered by the firm.

"Some 20 Iranians armed to the teeth stormed the ship. Sailors are under Iranians' control, their movements on the ship are limited, but the Iranians are treating them well," a relative of one of the seafarers involved told Reuters.