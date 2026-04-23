Iranian oil finds a way past the US Navy’s blockade

About 10.7 million barrels of Iranian crude exports crossed through the Strait of Hormuz and exited the area blockaded by the US Navy between April 13 and 21, data analytics firm Vortexa said.

The shipments transited on six crude carriers that had their AIS data switched off.

A US blockade of Iranian ports came into effect on April 13. The blockade, Vortexa said, "is not necessarily implemented close to Iranian ports nor within the Strait of Hormuz, but flexibly around an area about 300 miles to the West between the Pakistani/Iranian border and the most western 'corner' of Oman."

Vortexa recorded 35 total transits through the US blockade from April 13 to 22, involving Iran-linked or sanctioned vessels for inbound and outbound journeys.