Iranian anti-ship missile likely hit HMM vessel, South Korea says

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that an attack on a cargo ship operated by local shipper HMM in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month likely involved an Iranian anti-ship missile.

The Iranian embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry made the assessment at a briefing to announce the outcome of a government investigation into the May 4 attack on the bulk carrier, which caused a fire and damaged the lower stern hull.

"Various pieces of evidence point toward Iran," said First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, adding that Seoul had not conclusively determined who was responsible or whether the attack was intentional.

The probe looked at debris from unidentified objects that were found inside the ship after the attack on the vessel.