Fire ignites on bulk carrier at Wales' Newport Docks

A cargo vessel suffered an onboard fire while berthed at Newport Docks in Wales on Sunday, April 26.
Local authorities said that the cause of the fire on the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier Nord Houston remains unknown, though they assured that the incident posed no risk to the public.
The blaze ignited in an undisclosed area of the ship at around 05:40 local time on Sunday.
The vessel's cargo at the time of the incident consisted of around 1,000 tonnes of scrap metal.
Personnel and appliances from multiple fire agencies arrived at the docks on Sunday afternoon and were able to contain the blaze, according to the BBC. Some personnel remained on-site until Monday in anticipation of a possible re-ignition on the ship.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the lead agency in the response effort, said it has been coordinating with Associated British Ports, local police, and harbour authorities to determine the potential environmental impact of the incident.