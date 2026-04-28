Fire ignites on bulk carrier at Wales' Newport Docks

The vessel's cargo at the time of the incident consisted of around 1,000 tonnes of scrap metal.

Personnel and appliances from multiple fire agencies arrived at the docks on Sunday afternoon and were able to contain the blaze, according to the BBC. Some personnel remained on-site until Monday in anticipation of a possible re-ignition on the ship.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the lead agency in the response effort, said it has been coordinating with Associated British Ports, local police, and harbour authorities to determine the potential environmental impact of the incident.