Finnish police zero in on four suspects over Baltic subsea cable damage

Finnish police investigating last year's damage to two subsea telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea said on Friday that four people are suspected of a crime, and that prosecutors will decide on any charges.

Finland seized the Fitburg cargo ship on December 31 while en route from Russia to Israel on suspicion of damaging cables running from Helsinki across the Gulf of Finland to Estonia, one of a string of such incidents in recent years.

Police on Friday said they had investigated suspected aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage and aggravated interference with telecommunications, and that the case was being referred to prosecutors for possible charges.