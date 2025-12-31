Finland seizes cargo ship from Russia over suspected Baltic cable sabotage

Finnish police on Wednesday seized a ship sailing from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an undersea telecoms cable running from Helsinki to Estonia across the Gulf of Finland.

The area has been hit by a string of similar incidents in recent years.

The seized cargo vessel Fitburg was en route from the Russian port of St Petersburg to Israel at the time of the incident, Finland's Border Guard authority told a press conference in Helsinki.

Helsinki Chief of Police Jari Liukku told reporters that they suspect aggravated disruption of telecommunications, aggravated sabotage, and attempted aggravated sabotage.