FBI agents arrive in Cuba to investigate fatal speedboat shooting

A technical team from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation arrived in Cuba this week to launch an "independent investigation," the US Embassy in Havana said on Wednesday, following an incursion by 10 Cuban exiles accused of provoking a deadly shootout at sea with the island's border patrol.

On February 25, 10 Cuban nationals tried to enter Cuba by speedboat at night, armed with nearly 13,000 rounds of ammunition, 13 rifles and 11 pistols, Havana has said.

Five were killed in the shootout that ensued. The others, who were wounded, are in Cuban custody and receiving medical attention, Cuba said.