Containership fire in LA "substantially contained", officials say

A fire on a cargo ship that sent smoke billowing through parts of the second most populous US city has been “substantially contained” after several hours, the Port of Los Angeles said on Saturday.

Shelter-in-place orders for two of the city's neighborhoods were lifted. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze began with an electrical fire at about 18:30 local time Friday on the ship ONE Henry Hudson at a dock in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles.