Incidents

VIDEO | Crew evacuated safely from burning containership in Port of Los Angeles

ONE Henry Hudson ablaze in Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro
ONE Henry Hudson ablaze in Port of Los Angeles, San PedroFox News social media screenshot
Published on

All crew members have been evacuated from a burning ship at San Pedro port on Friday, after a fire caused an explosion that disrupted power and crane operations, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Around 20:27 (04:27 GMT), all remaining crew members were assisted off the vessel, bringing the total to 23 safely evacuated with no injuries reported, LAFD said. Six crew members had been previously unaccounted for.

Hazardous materials have been identified in several bays at the port, and firefighters are wearing protective gear and using self-contained breathing equipment.

"First responders are on the scene with more than 100 firefighters working to suppress the fire and Port Police are working to assist the crew to safety," controversial Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on social media.

She said LAFD is monitoring air quality as fire suppression continues.

Marine units continue cooling the ship's exterior, with no personnel allowed below deck, the LAFD said.

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Tom Hogue)

North America
United States
ONE Henry Hudson (vessel)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com