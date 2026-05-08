Beijing expresses concern after Iran attacks tanker with Chinese crew

China's foreign ministry confirmed on Friday that an oil products tanker carrying Chinese crew was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, and expressed deep concern about vessels affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

There are Chinese nationals aboard the vessel, but no reported crew casualties so far, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular news conference.

Chinese media Caixin reported on Thursday that a Chinese-owned oil products tanker marked "CHINA OWNER CREW" was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.