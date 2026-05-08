FEATURE | Ceasefire holds for now after US and Iran briefly trade fire in Hormuz

The US and Iran exchanged fire on Thursday in the most serious test yet of their month-long ceasefire, but Iran said the situation returned to normal while the US said it did not want to escalate.

Iran's military said the US targeted two ships entering the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes on Iranian territory. The US military said it fired in response to Iranian attacks.

Trump told an ABC reporter that the ceasefire was still in effect and sought to play down the exchange. "It's just a love tap," Trump told the reporter, according to her social media post.

The renewed hostilities broke out as Washington was awaiting Iran's response to a US proposal that would stop the fighting but leave the most contentious issues, such as Iran's nuclear programme, unresolved for now.