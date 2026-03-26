Zelenskiy: Strikes pressure Russia after oil sanctions ease

Ukraine is using long-range strikes on energy infrastructure to maintain pressure on Russia after international oil sanctions on Moscow were eased this month in the wake of the Iran war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Washington issued a 30-day waiver this month for countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea in an effort to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the conflict in the Middle East.

Ukraine's European allies, who want to maintain pressure on Russia to end its four-year-old war, have criticised the move by Washington.