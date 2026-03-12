FEATURE | Shipping lanes under fire with six vessels targeted near Hormuz

Explosive-laden Iranian boats appear to have attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them ablaze and killing one crew member on Wednesday, after projectiles struck four vessels in gulf waters, said port, maritime security and risk firms.

The latest attacks on ships linked to the US and Europe mark an escalation in the conflict between Iran and US-Israeli forces, raising the number of ships struck in the region since fighting began to at least 16.

Shipping in the gulf and along the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which carries around a fifth of the world's oil, has come to a near-standstill since the US and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28, sending global oil prices surging to highs not seen since 2022.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said that if attacks on Iran continued, they would not allow "one litre of oil" to be shipped from the Middle East to the US, Israel or their partners.

Trump warned Washington would strike Iran harder if it blocked oil exports, and said oil companies should use the strait because, "just about all of (Iran's) navy is gone."

The vessels targeted in Wednesday's late-night attacks in the gulf near Iraq were the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Malta-flagged Zefyros, which had loaded fuel cargoes in Iraq, two Iraqi port officials said.

Iraq's State Organisation for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) said the Safesea Vishnu was chartered by an Iraqi company contracted with SOMO, and that Zefyros was loaded with condensate products from Basra Gas Company. Both were attacked in the ship-to-ship loading area within Iraqi territorial waters, SOMO said.