Black Sea shipping in the crosshairs as Russia and Ukraine exchange strikes

Russia and Ukraine stepped up their battle over the Black Sea and key trade routes on Wednesday, with Moscow killing three people in an attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa and Kyiv's drone forces striking Russian shipping.

Odessa region Governor Oleh Kiper said that a "massive" Russian drone and missile attack on the southern region continued for a fifth day, with civilian, industrial and port infrastructure coming under attack.

Three people were killed and at least three more injured after a Russian missile strike on a seven-storey residential building in Odessa, Ukrainian authorities said.