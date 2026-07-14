Russia labels Ukrainian strikes on Sea of Azov shipping as "terrorism"

Russia on Tuesday accused Ukraine of terrorism over its escalating attacks on shipping in the Sea of Azov, a route that handles about a quarter of its grain exports.

Ukrainian drones hit 11 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov overnight, Kyiv's drone forces commander said.

In a statement on social media, Robert Brovdi said the targets included five tankers, five dry cargo vessels and a tugboat, bringing the total number of vessels struck in the past nine days to 116.

The report did not specify any attacks on grain ships. Industry sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters that several grain ships were hit on July 13 and July 14 and caught fire.