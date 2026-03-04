Worker killed following accident at South Korean shipyard

One person was killed as a result of an accident at a shipyard in South Korea's South Jeolla Province on Saturday, February 28.

The accident at Daehan Shipbuilding's Yeongam County facilities occurred at around 11:40 local time on Saturday when a one-ton hull block suddenly fell as it was being lifted by a crane.

The hull block fell onto a worker at the yard. The victim, who has been identified as a 35-year-old Cambodian national, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital.