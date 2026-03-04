Worker killed following accident at South Korean shipyard

One person was killed as a result of an accident at a shipyard in South Korea's South Jeolla Province on Saturday, February 28.
The accident at Daehan Shipbuilding's Yeongam County facilities occurred at around 11:40 local time on Saturday when a one-ton hull block suddenly fell as it was being lifted by a crane.
The hull block fell onto a worker at the yard. The victim, who has been identified as a 35-year-old Cambodian national, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital.
Daehan Shipbuilding has temporarily ceased operations at some of its Yeongam facilities while the South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labour, the South Jeolla Provincial Police Agency, and other departments have begun separate investigations into the accident.
Shipyards in South Korea have been under scrutiny since 2024 following a series of fatal on-site accidents.
No accident figures for 2025 have yet been published by official South Korean sources. However, at least three accidents resulting in death occurred at two major shipyards last year: one in September and another in October at Hanwha Ocean's yard in Geoje and one in December Samsung Heavy Industries' facilities, which are also in Geoje.