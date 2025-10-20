South Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean reports second fatal on-site accident in less than two months

One person died of injuries he suffered as a result of a work-related accident at the Geoje facilities of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean on Friday, October 17.
The victim, who has been identified as a male in his 60s, was hit by a steel structure that had collapsed.
The structure was a scaffold housing unit that the victim was attempting to install with the aid of a crane.
The individual was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries less than an hour later.
The local branch of a national metal labourers' union confirmed that the victim was working as an employee of a Hanwha Ocean subcontractor at the time of his death.
The South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labour (MOEL) as well as local police have begun conducting separate investigations into the accident.
Friday's accident occurred a little over seven weeks after an earlier one that also resulted in one death at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje facilities.
On September 3, a platform being used for load tests of a winch to be installed on a floating production storage and offloading unit buckled under intense weight, causing it to collapse and fall into the water along with the three people standing on it.
Local authorities said one adult male was found unconscious in the water and was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced deceased while the two other people who also went down with the platform were eventually rescued.
Hanwha Ocean had earlier come under scrutiny from the MOEL and other local authorities after a number of accidents at its facilities resulted in seven deaths between January and September 2024.