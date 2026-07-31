VIDEO | Cruise ship runs aground while navigating Danube River in Romania

A cruise ship carrying nearly 200 passengers ran aground while transiting the Danube River in Romania in the early morning (local time) of Tuesday, July 28.

Cruise operator Viking told USA Today that its 2019-built ship Viking Ullur accidentally struck a sandbank, "during a period of exceptionally low water levels."

The ship had departed Drobeta-Turnu Severin in Romania at around 21:15 on Monday, July 27, and was en route to the Bulgarian city of Vidin when the grounding occurred on the Romanian side of the Danube at 02:20 on Tuesday.

The Bulgarian Border Police said that the mishap occurred due to reduced nighttime visibility in addition to the Danube's low water level.