14 injured after Danube cruise ship hits lock wall in Vienna

Fourteen people suffered injuries after a river cruise ship accidentally struck a lock wall in the city of Vienna in Austria on Friday, July 24.
The 135-metre-long Anna Katharina was transiting the Danube River with over 200 passengers and crew when she hit a wall near Vienna's Freudenau power plant at around 04:30 local time on Friday.
The ship's bow was crushed while a number of passengers were reportedly thrown against some parts of the interior due to the force of the impact, though no one on board suffered anything more than minor injuries.
Five of the injured occupants were offloaded with the aid of an aerial ladder deployed by responding emergency services personnel while another two were evacuated by the crew of a local fireboat. Six of those who were injured were later brought to hospital.
Anna Katharina suffered no water ingress and has remained afloat. However, her remaining passengers have been transferred to another cruise ship that would take them the rest of the way to their final destination.
The accident remains under investigation.