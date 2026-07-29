14 injured after Danube cruise ship hits lock wall in Vienna

Fourteen people suffered injuries after a river cruise ship accidentally struck a lock wall in the city of Vienna in Austria on Friday, July 24.

The 135-metre-long Anna Katharina was transiting the Danube River with over 200 passengers and crew when she hit a wall near Vienna's Freudenau power plant at around 04:30 local time on Friday.

The ship's bow was crushed while a number of passengers were reportedly thrown against some parts of the interior due to the force of the impact, though no one on board suffered anything more than minor injuries.