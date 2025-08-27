VIDEO | Cargo ship runs aground as Typhoon Kajiki sweeps through northern Vietnam
A cargo ship ran aground as it sailed through bad weather off the coast of Thanh Hoa province in northern Vietnam on Monday, August 25.
The locally-registered wood chip carrier Thanh Thanh Dat 99 was approaching the Thanh Hoa port of Nghi Son to load cargo when it suffered a steering failure, causing it to drift towards the coast until the hull made bottom contact at around 23:30 local time on Monday.
The ship remains stranded approximately 100 metres from shore.
The Vietnam Border Guard and other partner agencies have since deployed personnel and assets in response to the grounding, which occurred as Typhoon Kajiki swept through Thanh Hoa with heavy rains and wind speeds of up to 70 knots.
Authorities have reported that the ship's 19-strong crew are all safe and that the captain has requested for tug assistance for refloating as soon as the weather in the area improves.
Typhoon Kajiki has since weakened into a depression. However, it had already left seven people dead as well as approximately US$3.3 billion in property damage throughout Vietnam.