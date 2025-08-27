VIDEO | Cargo ship runs aground as Typhoon Kajiki sweeps through northern Vietnam

A cargo ship ran aground as it sailed through bad weather off the coast of Thanh Hoa province in northern Vietnam on Monday, August 25.

The locally-registered wood chip carrier Thanh Thanh Dat 99 was approaching the Thanh Hoa port of Nghi Son to load cargo when it suffered a steering failure, causing it to drift towards the coast until the hull made bottom contact at around 23:30 local time on Monday.