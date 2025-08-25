Vietnam braces for Typhoon Kajiki as it nears coast

Vietnam has shut down airports, closed schools, and begun mass evacuations as it prepares for the most powerful storm so far this year.

Typhoon Kajiki, with gusts of up to 166 kph (103 mph) at sea, was around 110 kilometres (68 miles) off the northern part of Vietnam's central coast as of 03:00 GMT and was due to make landfall on Monday afternoon, the country's weather agency said.