Titan submersible had operated without oversight, Canadian investigators say

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has published its investigation report into the 2023 implosion of the Titan submersible and issued six recommendations in relation to the tragedy.

On June 18, 2023, Titan, a submersible tourist craft owned by US-based company OceanGate, imploded while descending to the wreck of the ocean liner Titanic with five people on board.

At the time of the occurrence, the operation was supported by Polar Prince, a Canadian cargo vessel operated by Canadian company Horizon Maritime Services, which towed Titan from St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to dive locations, and provided a base for OceanGate’s operations at sea.