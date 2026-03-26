COLUMN | Engineering for failure: lessons we can learn from the Titan submersible tragedy [Aft Lines]

As engineers, we are always looking for materials that are new, manufacturing methods that increase productivity, and, well, anything that gives an “edge,” especially in today's competitive world.

But how much of that engineering is real, and how much is a hope or gut feeling, or simply hubris? Whenever faced with such questions, one could do well to review the lessons from history.

There are many lessons to learn from but it seems these are often forgotten or ignored. The most recent example that comes to mind is that of the tragic loss of the tourist submersible Titan. There is a clear logic of failure to heed the lessons of others and basic engineering facts.

So, what are the basics? Well, quite simply, it is when designing or engineering something new, there are several principal procedures that must be fully understood and explored before embarking on a project. This becomes paramount if such a project is carrying people, whether crew or passengers.

When people are added into the mix of being transported, the stakes for failure become higher. Ergo, the engineering must follow a very clear and prescribed sequence of events to mitigate any possible events that may occur or can be identified as a source of failure, and verified by a third party as much as possible.