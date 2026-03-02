Three Royal New Zealand Navy officers to face court martial over Manawanui incident

Three Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) officers have been charged in connection with the grounding and capsizing of the hydrographic and dive support ship HMNZS Manawanui off Samoa in late 2024.

The Daily Mail said Commander Yvonne Gray, a 20-year RNZN veteran who was Manawanui's captain at the time of the incident, will be court martialed along with two other officers after an investigation revealed they had failed to switch the ship's autopilot off just prior to the October 5, 2024 grounding.

"The direct cause of the grounding has been determined as a series of human errors [that] meant the ship’s autopilot was not disengaged when it should have been," said Rear Admiral Garin Golding, who had stood up the court of inquiry in order to understand the facts of what occurred.