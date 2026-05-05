Three crewmembers under investigation for fatal yacht sinking off Sicily

Prosecutors in Italy are currently investigating three crewmembers of the UK-registered sailing yacht Bayesian, which sank along with seven people on board off the coast of Sicily on August 19, 2024.

Yacht master James Cutfield and crewmembers Tim Eaton and Matthew Griffith could potentially be charged with manslaughter due to their actions that led to the vessel's loss on the said date, the prosecutors said.

The seven who perished in the accident included British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and an individual whom Italian officials believe to be the ship's cook. Among the 15 survivors are the three crewmen being investigated and Lynch's wife Angela Bacares, who was also the owner of the yacht.