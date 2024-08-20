One dead, six missing after luxury yacht sinks off Sicily
One person is confirmed dead while another six have gone missing after a luxury yacht sank in storm-hit waters off the western coast of the island of Sicily on Monday, August 19.
An Italian Coast Guard official said the UK-flagged, 56-metre Bayesian was struck by a waterspout at around 04:30 local time on Monday. The yacht then sank to a depth of 50 metres near where it had been anchored just off the fishing village of Porticello.
Divers from Italy's Vigili del Fuoco (VdF) national firefighting agency pulled the body of a deceased individual from the water near the wreck during the subsequent search and rescue (SAR) operation. Officials believe this individual to be the ship's cook.
Only 15 people have been safely rescued so far. Eight are undergoing treatment in hospital while the remainder have been brought to a local hotel.
The six passengers who remain unaccounted for are believed to have become trapped on board the yacht as it sank.
In addition to the coast guard and VdF vessels, a patrol boat from Italy's Guardia di Finanza financial police force and a good Samaritan vessel have also assisted in the SAR effort.