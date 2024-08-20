One dead, six missing after luxury yacht sinks off Sicily

An Italian Coast Guard official said the UK-flagged, 56-metre Bayesian was struck by a waterspout at around 04:30 local time on Monday. The yacht then sank to a depth of 50 metres near where it had been anchored just off the fishing village of Porticello.

Divers from Italy's Vigili del Fuoco (VdF) national firefighting agency pulled the body of a deceased individual from the water near the wreck during the subsequent search and rescue (SAR) operation. Officials believe this individual to be the ship's cook.