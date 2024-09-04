Third container loss incident reported off South Africa coast in less than two months

A search for cargo containers lost overboard off a number of vessels along South Africa’s Indian Ocean corridor over the last month continues, while two of the vessels most recently affected – CMA CGM Belem, currently in the port of Ngqurha, and MSC Antonia, now safely berthed in Cape Town – continue with their onboard cargo load adjustments.
The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) disclosed the above information via a statement earlier this week, during which it also confirmed the safe arrival of MSC Antonia at the port of Cape Town.
The Liberian-flagged vessel was the latest reported to have suffered bad winter weather conditions along South Africa’s Indian Ocean corridor leading to a loss of as many as 40 containers overboard, and for which a navigational warning has since been issued, along with a public call to report any sightings of the containers along the country’s eastern seaboard.
MSC Antonia safely arrived in Cape Town on the day following an incident on August 28, during which severe weather conditions led to the loss of 46 containers overboard and damage to 305 containers on board.
The MSC Antonia incident followed shortly after the Maltese-flagged CMA CGM Belem also docked for a safe berth at the post of Ngqurha a few days prior, having reportedly lost close to 100 containers overboard due to bad weather, in an area adjacent Richards Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal provincial coast line.
In mid-July of this year, the Maltese-flagged ultra large container vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin reportedly lost up to 40 containers in about the same region of the South African Indian Ocean area, while also sailing past the country from Asia to Europe.
Due to its size, the ship also had to take cover at the deep water port of Ngqura in Algoa Bay near Gqeberha, Eastern Capem both for shelter as well as an adjustment of its cargo load for the rest of the journey to Europe. A few days later, having been cleared by SAMSA to sail, it departed South Africa, while a search for its lost containers remained active.
SAMSA has again requested the public and vessels traversing the ocean area to report any sightings of the lost containers to the relevant authorities by contacting the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) on telephone number 021 938 3300 with the position, number, and colour of the containers observed.