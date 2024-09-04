Third container loss incident reported off South Africa coast in less than two months

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) disclosed the above information via a statement earlier this week, during which it also confirmed the safe arrival of MSC Antonia at the port of Cape Town.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was the latest reported to have suffered bad winter weather conditions along South Africa’s Indian Ocean corridor leading to a loss of as many as 40 containers overboard, and for which a navigational warning has since been issued, along with a public call to report any sightings of the containers along the country’s eastern seaboard.