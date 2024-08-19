Containership loses nearly 100 boxes in bad weather off South Africa

The vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay. However, after further assessment, the decision was made to redirect the ship to Qheberha.

CMA CGM Belem then headed towards the Port of Ngqura, arriving there on Sunday, August 18.

SAMSA said it is the second vessel of its kind and from the same France-based company – CMA CGM – to be battered by adverse weather conditions while sailing around South Africa’s Indian Ocean area, and resulting in substantial loss of containers overboard at sea.