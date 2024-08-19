Containership loses nearly 100 boxes in bad weather off South Africa
Adverse weather conditions impacting South Africa in the last week have led to yet another large container vessel losing as many 99 boxes off the east coast of South Africa, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) has confirmed.
In response, a navigational warning to sailing vessels has been issued and a public call made to report any sighting of the cargo containers possibly still floating at sea.
In a statement over the weekend, SAMSA confirmed that CMA CGM Belem, a containership sailing under the Maltese flag, encountered severe weather off the coast of Richards Bay on the evening (local time) of Thursday, August 15, resulting in a significant stow collapse and a loss of 99 containers.
The vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay. However, after further assessment, the decision was made to redirect the ship to Qheberha.
CMA CGM Belem then headed towards the Port of Ngqura, arriving there on Sunday, August 18.
SAMSA said it is the second vessel of its kind and from the same France-based company – CMA CGM – to be battered by adverse weather conditions while sailing around South Africa’s Indian Ocean area, and resulting in substantial loss of containers overboard at sea.
In July, the ultra large container vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin, also Maltese-flagged, reportedly lost up to 40 containers in about the same region of the South African Indian Ocean area, while also sailing past the country from Asia to Europe.
Due to its size, the ship also had to take cover at the deep water port of Ngqura in Algoa Bay near Gqeberha, Eastern Capem both for shelter as well as an adjustment of its cargo load for the rest of the journey to Europe. A few days later, having been cleared by SAMSA to sail, it departed South Africa, while a search for its lost containers remained active.
Speaking to local media on Saturday, SAMSA said CMA CGM Belem was also a sizeable vessel best likely to be temporarily, safely berthed at the Eastern Cape’s newest deep water port in Algoa Bay.
SAMSA said that, given the ship's draught, the Port of Ngqura has been identified as the only suitable port of refuge. Stowage collapses have also been confirmed, and the affected containers will need to be discharged at a container port facility upon arrival.
SAMSA also said that the owners of the vessel were “cooperating with the authorities and that a navigational warning has been promulgated for the safety of navigation of other vessels in the vicinity.”
SAMSA has requested the public and vessels traversing the ocean area to report any sightings of the lost containers to the relevant authorities by contacting the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) on telephone number 021 938 3300 with the position, number, and colour of the containers observed.