Survivors of cargo ship capsize near Scarborough Shoal turned over to Philippine Government

The 15 Filipino sailors who survived a cargo ship capsizing incident in the South China Sea late last week have been turned over to the Philippine Government.

Officials of the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) received the 15 survivors among the 21-strong, all-Filipino crew of the ill-fated bulk carrier Devon Bay from representatives of the China Coast Guard (CCG) during an at-sea transfer 168 nautical miles off Pangasinan province on Sunday, January 25.

The survivors were then brought aboard the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) multi-role response vessel (MRRV) BRP Teresa Magbanua, where a team of DMV officials awaited them. The MRRV arrived in Manila the following morning (local time) to offload the survivors.