China, Philippines launch rescue missions for distressed cargo ship near Scarborough Shoal

China and the Philippines said on Friday they launched rescue operations after receiving reports of a distressed cargo ship near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea carrying 21 Philippine crew members.

The Chinese Coast Guard said it rescued 13 of the crew after receiving a report at 01:34 on Friday (17:34 GMT Thursday) that a foreign cargo vessel had capsized in waters near the shoal. It dispatched two ships for search and rescue operations.

Thirteen people have been saved so far, it said, adding that rescue efforts were continuing.