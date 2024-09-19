South Korean shipyard to invest over US$1 billion for safety improvements

Hanwha Ocean said its permanent budget for safety prevention will be expanded every year over the next three years.

The company said that, in order to fundamentally improve the safety structure and build an advanced safety culture, the equivalent of US$630 million will be additionally invested over three years across six areas. Through this, the company plans to fundamentally resolve potential factors that can threaten safety at work sites, practice safety-first management, and realise an accident-free workplace.