Worker dead following accidental fall at South Korean shipyard

Local police said that protective nets intended to prevent falling had been placed around the ship in the floating dock where the labourer fell but that an investigation will still need to be undertaken to determine whether this and other safety measures were being properly implemented at the yard.

A representative of a local maritime workers' union meanwhile remarked that fall prevention nets must be adequately heightened and reinforced but added that Hanwha Ocean had not taken the necessary steps in this regard.

Activities at the yard have been suspended for ten days and will resume only upon the completion of additional inspections and safety training.