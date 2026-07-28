South Korean shipbuilder reports second fatal accident in less than a week

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has implemented a temporary shutdown at its yard in Gunsan in North Jeolla province after a worker died as a result of an on-site accident late last week.

The South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labour said the accident occurred at around 16:45 local time on Friday, July 24, when a 30-year-old male working for an HHI subcontractor suffered severe head injuries while he was operating a winch.

A report stated that the man's head had become trapped between two pieces of equipment. Local police said the individual was rushed to hospital but went into cardiac arrest and expired at 19:00.