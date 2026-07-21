Worker crushed to death at South Korean shipyard

One person died as a result of a work-related accident at a shipyard in South Korea on Saturday, July 18.

The victim, a 26-year-old male from Uzbekistan employed by a subcontractor, was on a gondola and working on an LNG carrier under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' (HHI) yard in Ulsan when he became wedged between the gondola and some scaffolding.

The man was rushed to hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.