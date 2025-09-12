Second fatal boat capsizing reported in Pakistan's Punjab province in less than a week

Officials in Pakistan have reported that three people are confirmed dead after a boat capsized in a river near the city of Jalalpur Pirwala in Punjab province on Wednesday, September 10.
The privately-owned vessel was transporting 28 residents who were fleeing their homes due to recent heavy flooding.
Of those who were on board, 19 were eventually rescued while at least eight others have gone missing. The deceased meanwhile included a four-year-old child, whose remains have since been brought to a local hospital.
Although rescuers have recovered only three bodies, the boat’s operator said that a total of nine people perished in the tragedy.
The incident is the second fatal vessel capsizing to occur in Punjab in less than a week.
On Saturday, September 6, a rescue boat transporting evacuated flood victims capsized in the Chenab River near the city of Multan. Ten of the boat's occupants were later rescued while a 70-year-old female and four small children were found deceased.