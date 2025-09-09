Five dead after rescue boat capsizes in Pakistan's Punjab province

Five people were killed after the boat they were riding in capsized in a river in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, September 6.

Local media have identified the ill-fated vessel as a boat of the country's Rescue 1122 emergency response service.

At the time of the incident, the boat was transporting people across Punjab's Chenab River as part of evacuation operations in response to flooding that had been caused by nearly a week of monsoon rains.