Russian boxship captain jailed over fatal crash with US tanker off UK coast

The captain of a container ship that crashed into a US tanker off Britain's east coast last year was jailed for six years on Thursday for causing the death of a crew member through gross negligence.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong when it hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored and carrying just over 220,000 barrels of high-grade aviation fuel, on March 10, 2025.

The collision started a blaze on both ships and caused the death of Philippines national and Solong crew member Mark Pernia, 38, whose body has never been found.