River boat capsizing leaves two dead in eastern India

Two people are confirmed dead while five others have been reported as missing after a small boat capsized in Bihar state in eastern India on Thursday, May 28.
Authorities said the incident occurred on the stretch of the Ganga River that passes through Bihar's Patna district. The unnamed boat was carrying 14 people at the time.
Eyewitness reports stated that the boat capsized after being struck by strong winds and that all on board ended up in the water.
The crews of some nearby Good Samaritan boats as well as local residents diverted to the area and safely rescued seven passengers. Tragically, the bodies of two deceased individuals were also recovered from the same waters.
Search and rescue personnel from the Bihar state disaster response force have been combing the surrounding waters for any sign of the five boat occupants who are still missing.
Local media said the incident occurred as the portion of the Gagna River near Patna was experiencing rising water levels and strong currents due to recent flooding.
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