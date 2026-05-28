River boat capsizing leaves two dead in eastern India

Two people are confirmed dead while five others have been reported as missing after a small boat capsized in Bihar state in eastern India on Thursday, May 28.

Authorities said the incident occurred on the stretch of the Ganga River that passes through Bihar's Patna district. The unnamed boat was carrying 14 people at the time.

Eyewitness reports stated that the boat capsized after being struck by strong winds and that all on board ended up in the water.