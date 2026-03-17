Preliminary report reveals timeline of grounding of Australian icebreaker Nuyina

A preliminary investigation report published by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) details the circumstances leading up to the brief grounding of the Australian icebreaking research vessel Nuyina off Heard Island, 4,000 kilometres southwest of Perth, last October.

The report details evidence gathered so far in the ongoing transport safety investigation into the October 13, 2025 incident, but does not contain analysis or findings, which will be published in a final report at the conclusion of the ATSB's investigation.

“The grounding occurred while Nuyina, the Australian Antarctic Division’s research and supply vessel, was conducting drone survey operations over the shore of Heard Island, close to an area of uncharted seafloor,” ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said.