Australian icebreaker accidentally makes bottom contact during survey in Antarctica

The AAD said Nuyina was mapping the seabed off Heard when her hull scraped the ocean floor on Monday. This resulted in some minor vibrations, though the AAD has assured that no one on board suffered injuries.

Serco, operator of Nuyina, said that initial assessments revealed the damage to be only superficial and that it was safe for the vessel to continue operating in support of her present expedition.

Serco added that the vessel will undergo internal inspections while consultations are conducted with experts and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.