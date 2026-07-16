Over 50 feared dead after boat carrying illegal migrants capsizes off Libya

Authorities in Libya said that a boat carrying over 60 illegal migrants capsized off the country's eastern coast earlier this week, resulting in at least 50 people dead or missing.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 14, when the vessel capsized near an island off Tobruk. Officials said ten survivors were able to swim to the island to await rescue while no trace of their companions has yet been found.

The Libyan Coast Guard said it will continue to search through the surrounding waters for any trace of the boat's missing occupants.