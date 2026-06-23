11 more bodies recovered after Libya illegal migrant boat capsizing

Eleven more bodies of illegal migrants washed ashore off a city in eastern Libya in recent days after their boat capsized last week, bringing the total recovered to 26 with dozens more feared lost at sea, medical and security sources said on Tuesday.

Last week, 15 bodies of illegal migrants including a girl were recovered from several places along the coastline of Tobruk, a city near the Egyptian border. 10 survivors were rescued, who said the vessel was carrying about 61 people, a navy source said.

The sources said the further 11 people had been found since Sunday when the body of a woman was recovered.