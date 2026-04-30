Over 20 feared dead after river boat capsizes in western Uganda

At least 23 people are feared to have died after a boat carrying passengers capsized in Kagadi district in western Uganda on Tuesday, April 28.

The unnamed vessel was transiting the Nguse River with between 35 and 40 people on board when the incident occurred near Pacwa town council at around 20:00 local time on Tuesday.

Only eight survivors have so far been reported. Local officials have assured that search and rescue operations will continue until the boat's missing occupants are all found.

The survivors have since been brought to various health centres to undergo treatment.