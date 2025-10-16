One killed, four injured in blast on ship undergoing maintenance in Istanbul

One person was killed while four others were injured by an explosion on a ship undergoing maintenance at a yard in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Wednesday, October 15.
The incident at privately owned Torlak Shipyard in Tuzla district in Istanbul's Asian side occurred at around 14:00 local time on Wednesday and was reportedly caused by a ruptured CO2 cylinder in the engine compartment of the unidentified vessel.
Local police, firefighters, and paramedics rushed to the scene shortly afterwards to render assistance.
In addition to the deceased victim, four shipyard workers who suffered injuries from the blast were brought to various hospitals to be treated for gas exposure.
The Office of the Istanbul Governor has released a statement assuring that the four individuals currently in hospital had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and that an investigation into the incident has been launched.
Security at the yard has also been tightened following the start of the investigation.
Wednesday's explosion occurred less than a week after a Ro-Ro cargo vessel undergoing repairs at another yard Tuzla suddenly and unexpectedly tilted and ended up on its side.
The earlier incident left two Ukrainian yard workers dead and several others injured.