Two killed after ship undergoing repairs tilts onto its side near Istanbul

Two people are confirmed dead while several others suffered injuries after a cargo ship undergoing repairs in the Turkish municipality of Tuzla suddenly and unexpectedly tilted and ended up on its side on Thursday, October 9.

The incident involving the Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged Ro-Ro vessel Elmes occurred at around 14:30 local time on Thursday while the ship was at Yildiz Shipyard in Tuzla just outside Istanbul for repairs and maintenance.