One dead, three injured after tour boat capsizes near waterfalls in southern Brazil

One person is confirmed dead after a tour boat capsized in Parana State in southern Brazil on Tuesday, July 28.

The vessel was taking six passengers on a private sightseeing excursion around Parana's popular Iguaçu Falls attraction when it suddenly overturned shortly after 11:00 (local time) on Tuesday.

The passengers and the two crewmembers were all pulled out of the water. Tragically, one male passenger went into cardiorespiratory arrest and was pronounced deceased shortly after he was brought to hospital.