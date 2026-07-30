One dead, three injured after tour boat capsizes near waterfalls in southern Brazil

One person is confirmed dead after a tour boat capsized in Parana State in southern Brazil on Tuesday, July 28.
The vessel was taking six passengers on a private sightseeing excursion around Parana's popular Iguaçu Falls attraction when it suddenly overturned shortly after 11:00 (local time) on Tuesday.
The passengers and the two crewmembers were all pulled out of the water. Tragically, one male passenger went into cardiorespiratory arrest and was pronounced deceased shortly after he was brought to hospital.
The deceased victim has been identified as a 26-year-old Dutch national. The boat's five other passengers are members of the same family and are also Dutch nationals.
Brazilian media said three other passengers required medical assistance as a result of the incident.
Two of the injured individuals were brought to hospital. One has since been cleared for release while the other remains under observation but is reportedly in stable condition.
The third injured survivor had suffered a broken foot but did not require hospitalisation.
The Paraná Civil Police has begun an investigation into the capsizing while the Brazilian Navy has launched an administrative inquiry with the aim of identifying the probable causes of the incident and whether any parties should be held accountable.
The Netherlands' Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Dutch media that it is providing consular assistance to the family of the deceased victim.
Macuco Safari, the operator of the boat, has meanwhile temporarily suspended its operations and is cooperating in the investigation into the tragedy.
Baird Maritime tracks global passenger vessel accidents in its comprehensive database, which can be accessed here.