NGO: pollution near UK's Port of Tyne caused by vessel allision

A UK-based NGO has stated that small plastic nurdles have washed up along the coast near the Tyne Estuary and the town Tynemouth as a result of a vessel allision accident that occurred earlier this month.

Fidra said that around one billion small white plastic beads were released into the surrounding waters when the jackup wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Orca accidentally hit the moored feeder containership BG Orange at the Port of Tyne on July 19.

The WTIV was headed out of the port when she allided with the feeder ship while the latter was moored pierside. A gantry crane collapsed shortly afterwards and its boom landed onto the feeder ship's wheelhouse and some of its cargo of containers.