Installation vessel hits berthed containership, causes crane collapse at UK's Port of Tyne

A jackup wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) accidentally hit a moored container vessel and caused a gantry crane to be knocked over at the Port of Tyne in the UK on Sunday, July 19.

The Cadeler-operated WTIV Wind Orca was headed out of the port when she allided with the feeder ship BG Orange while the latter was moored pierside at around 13:00 local time on Sunday. A gantry crane collapsed shortly afterwards and its boom landed onto the feeder ship's wheelhouse.

One individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the accident and has since been evacuated to hospital.