New Zealand ferry captain dies two years following injury-causing collision in Bay of Islands
The captain of a ferry who became paralysed following a collision with another vessel in the Bay of Islands in New Zealand two years prior has died, local media reported earlier this week.
Bill Elliott, who recently turned 80, was at the helm of the ferry Waitere when it collided with the pleasure boat Onepoto midway between the towns of Russell and Paihia in the Bay of Islands on April 13, 2023.
The damage suffered by the ferry was so severe that it sank a little over two hours later. Witnesses had described its wheelhouse as having "disintegrated" due to the force of the impact.
Elliott, who was fondly called "Barefoot Bill" by the community he served for many years, became paralysed from the chest down as a result of the incident and died in the early morning (local time) of Sunday, August 24, his daughter Kathleen told local news website Stuff.
None of the other people on the ferry or on the pleasure boat suffered injuries, though one person had reportedly been thrown overboard and was later rescued.
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) of New Zealand found that both vessels' navigation was unsafe. Almost certainly, this was because neither skipper kept a proper watch. Both did eventually see the other vessel, but it became too late for either individual to take avoiding action.
The TAIC said Onepoto was navigating at 20.5 knots while its skipper was distracted by an engine alarm. Had Onepoto's skipper reduced speed while attending to the engine alarm, it is very likely the collision would have been avoided or its consequences diminished.
James Thompson, Onepoto's skipper, has expressed remorse over the incident and pleaded guilty to one charge of operating a vessel dangerously following the onset of legal proceedings in early 2024. He was subsequently ordered by the Auckland District Court to pay NZ$130,000 (US$76,000) in reparations.