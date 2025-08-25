New Zealand ferry captain dies two years following injury-causing collision in Bay of Islands

The damage suffered by the ferry was so severe that it sank a little over two hours later. Witnesses had described its wheelhouse as having "disintegrated" due to the force of the impact.

Elliott, who was fondly called "Barefoot Bill" by the community he served for many years, became paralysed from the chest down as a result of the incident and died in the early morning (local time) of Sunday, August 24, his daughter Kathleen told local news website Stuff.

None of the other people on the ferry or on the pleasure boat suffered injuries, though one person had reportedly been thrown overboard and was later rescued.