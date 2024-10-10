Failure to maintain proper watch cited in 2023 vessel collision in Bay of Islands, New Zealand

What happened

On the said date, the recreational vessel Onepoto collided with the passenger ferry Waitere, known locally as the Blue Ferry, while the latter was on its way from Russel to Paihia.

The TAIC report describes catastrophic damage to the ferry, which later sank. The ferry's master was seriously injured but its 19 passengers were largely uninjured. Onepoto's skipper and passenger were uninjured but there was some damage to the boat.